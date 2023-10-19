Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Augmented Reality (AR) in the Classroom

Snap Inc. is teaming up with Inspirit to bring immersive augmented reality learning technology to classrooms to help revolutionize the way students learn and prove its positive impact.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 08:29:33-04

Through the magic of augmented reality (AR), students can learn in an immersive and flexible environment no matter where they are, helping them to better understand and engage with complex STEM concepts.

Research shows that using virtual reality learning can deepen student comprehension through interactivity, greater context to the world, and a sense of scale and proximity that might not otherwise be possible.

Snap’s AR technology offers endless possibilities for creativity, engagement and exploration. In traditional online learning environments, over half of students abandon their STEM courses before completion. To fill this gap, AR can aid in presenting complex concepts in a more tangible 3D format that empowers students to achieve their best.

Snap is teaming up with Inspirit to bring immersive AR learning technology to classrooms to help revolutionize the way students learn.

For more information, visit InspiritVR.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com