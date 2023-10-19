Augmented Reality (AR) in the Classroom

Through the magic of augmented reality (AR), students can learn in an immersive and flexible environment no matter where they are, helping them to better understand and engage with complex STEM concepts.

Research shows that using virtual reality learning can deepen student comprehension through interactivity, greater context to the world, and a sense of scale and proximity that might not otherwise be possible.

Snap’s AR technology offers endless possibilities for creativity, engagement and exploration. In traditional online learning environments, over half of students abandon their STEM courses before completion. To fill this gap, AR can aid in presenting complex concepts in a more tangible 3D format that empowers students to achieve their best.

Snap is teaming up with Inspirit to bring immersive AR learning technology to classrooms to help revolutionize the way students learn.

For more information, visit InspiritVR.com.