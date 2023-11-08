Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Audiobooks Now Available to Spotify Premium Subscribers

A recent Spotify survey found 51% of respondents prefer audiobooks over physical books because it improves their memory/recall. The demographic leading in listening were Gen Z and Millennials, with 72% of 18–34-year-olds listening to audiobooks.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 08:31:52-05

The rise of audiobooks in sales and the number of listeners cannot be ignored anymore.

Audiobooks offer an entertaining, engaging way to finally get around to all the books you’ve always meant to read, a new way to experience the stories you already love and a great way to discover your next favorite book.

A recent Spotify survey found that 51% of respondents prefer audiobooks over physical books because it improves their memory/recall and the demographic leading in listening were Gen Z and Millennials, with 72% of 18–34-year-olds listening to audiobooks.

Audiobooks will be available to Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S., introducing tens of millions of new listeners to audiobooks.

For more information, visit Spotify.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com