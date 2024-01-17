Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

ATMTogether.com Can Help You Achieve Financial Independence

We're talking with former police officer Paul Alex about how he made $12 million in three years after buying and operating ATMs.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 08:06:06-05

Digital Marketing Specialist, Founder & 8-Figure Entrepreneur, Former Law Enforcement Officer Paul Alex is an extraordinary individual who seamlessly transitioned from a distinguished career as an award-winning Detective in Law Enforcement to become a revered serial entrepreneur in the world of digital marketing.

With profound expertise in passive income and digital marketing, he has established ATMTogether.com as the go-to specialist for individuals seeking to achieve financial independence through ATM ventures.

Paul's unwavering commitment to empowering others is evident through his remarkable track record of assisting over 3000+ aspiring entrepreneurs on their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) journey.

Driven by a passion for creating opportunities and helping others achieve financial freedom, Paul Alex stands as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, demonstrating that with the right guidance and mindset, success is within reach.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com