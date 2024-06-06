In an evening of remembrance and celebration, the Straz will present spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created especially for this Arts Legacy REMIX: Fourth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration on June 17 at 7:30 pm. in the Jaeb Theater. This event will be free. More info: www.StrazCenter.org
In an evening of remembrance and celebration, the Straz will present spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created especially for this Arts Legacy REMIX: Fourth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration on June 17 at 7:30 pm. in the Jaeb Theater. This event will be free. More info: www.StrazCenter.org
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com