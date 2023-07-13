Are You Prepared for a Hurricane? AARP Tampa Bay Gives Us Some Tips

We'll be in hurricane season for another few months, so it's always a good idea to make sure you're prepared. AARP Tampa Bay joins us with some tips.

Disaster preparedness plans should start with a supply checklist that includes emergency supplies for sheltering at home or evacuating. Don't forget about your pets!

Before a storm, consider whether you should register for a special needs shelter registry. If you think you or someone you care for will need assistance during an evacuation due to physical or mental disabilities, register ahead of time with your local county emergency management agency.

AARP Florida has videos, toolkits and tips on storm-related topics like sheltering from home, preparing to evacuate, checking insurance policies, avoiding repair scams and more. All of these essential resources can be found at AARP.org/TampaBay.