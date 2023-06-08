Watch Now
'ANNIE' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 08:27:40-04

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

"ANNIE" is now on stage at the Straz Center through June 11.

This celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

