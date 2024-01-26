Angling for Relief Bringing Fishing Therapy to Kids Fighting Cancer

Angling for Relief is a local nonprofit bringing smiles to pediatric cancer patients and their families. Right now -- they need your help!

This organization provides fishing therapy to kids battling cancer. They provide dry fishing kits so kids can practice from their hospital beds. Then, once each child gets released from the hospital, they get to actually fish on the water.

It was all started by Jake Klopfenstein. At 12 years old, he set out on a mission to provide young cancer fighters with a haven from the weight of their diagnoses, treatments, and hospital stays. He recognized the need for them to simply embrace the joy of being kids, even amid challenging circumstances.

His inspiration came from his dear friend, Ryan Baker, who valiantly fought an 18-month battle with Ewing Sarcoma before leaving this world.

Now, six years later, Jake is heading off to college in the fall and Angling for Relief needs someone like Jake to fill his shoes. They're now searching for the "Next Jake," or an ambassador for Angling for Relief. Applications are open for current high school sophomores and juniors. In return, they're offering a small scholarship for college.

Our friends at ABC Action News are running a Gives campaign, helping them raise money for that scholarship. For more information or to donate, visit ABCActionNews.com/Gives. Any little bit helps!

For more information on Angling for Relief or to apply to become the Next Jake, visit AnglingforRelief.org. Applications close on February 29.