'American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos' is a new three-part series following award-winning actor and producer John Leguizamo on his continued quest to uncover the fascinating history and often overlooked contributions of Latino people.
Posted

We're talking with Leguizamo and director Ben DeJesus about this new series and why it's important to look beyond mainstream history.

American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos airs Fridays from September 27 - October 11 on PBS. It's also available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.

