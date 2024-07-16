Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Great Deals on Jackery's Portable Power Stations

Natural disaster and travel prep expert Cheryl Nelson joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some great Amazon Prime Day deals on Jackery’s Portable Power stations.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

During extreme weather events like hurricanes and heat waves, having a reliable power source is critical! Natural disaster & travel prep expert Cheryl Nelson joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some great Amazon Prime Day deals on Jackery’s Portable Power stations.

For more information, visit Jackery.com and Amazon.

Use code 2000PLUS9 to get 5% off purchases over $1000 storewide (valid now through July 23). This offer is stackable.

Or, use code 2000PLUS7 to enjoy a special deal of up to 36% off on Jackery 2000 Plus Series.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com