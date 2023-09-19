ALDI Takes Shoppers Around the World with New Specially Selected Wine Collection

This fall, ALDI unveiled its new Specially Selected Wine and Cheese Collection. It includes ten premium bottles sourced from around the world and cheeses perfectly curated to pair with them.

The wines are all available for under $15. Each of the Specially Selected Wines are sourced directly from world-renowned vineyards, without using a middleman, to keep costs low.

In the Tampa area, ALDI has more than 30 locations with a recently opened store in Parrish. Use the store locator tool on ALDI.us to find the store nearest you!