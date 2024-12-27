Watch Now
"Ain't Too Proud" Comes to the Straz!

The latest Broadwat show at The Straz features the life and times of The Tempations
AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ain't Too Proud plays the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall Jan. 3-5. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org], in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply. For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org

