AI-Powered Litterbox System Offers New Standard of Care for Cat Owners

New tech is making caring for kitties easier than ever! The Petivity Smart Litterbox System uses AI to learn each cat’s unique litterbox patterns and provide pet owners with insights.
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 12, 2023
May is National Pet Month and we're raising awareness about responsible pet ownership. Two experts join us to share some paws-itive information about new tech that makes caring for kitties easier than ever.

Dr. Ragen T.S. McGown, Ph.D. and Kristin Slater of Petivity discuss cat behaviors and detail how the Petivity Smart Litterbox System uses artificial intelligence to learn each cat’s unique litterbox patterns and provide pet owners with actionable insights, helping owners proactively care for their cat.

For more information, visit Petivity.com.

