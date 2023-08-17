AI is Changing Jobs & Creating New Career Opportunities

AI-enabled technologies are creating a profound shift in the jobs we do and how we do them. In addition, while most companies understand that digital transformation is key to navigating today’s business environment, workers with the right technical skills are in short supply—and the situation is only growing more extreme.

Here’s the good news: ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone partnered with research firm, Pearson on new findings around the impact of AI and the skills of the future.

The research reveals that U.S. companies will have an opportunity to retrain 23.5 million people for higher-value work that is not automatable and some of the most humanlike of competencies—communication, collaboration, innovation—will be the most in-demand skills for these newly created job opportunities and can be transferred from positions potentially impacted by AI.

The platform is currently tackling the changing nature of skills caused by innovations in AI head-on through RiseUp with ServiceNow, a global talent movement that aims to skill one million people on the company’s platform by the end of 2024.

The program helps people of all backgrounds start and elevate their technical careers with training, coaching, networking, and hands-on experience. It also expands beyond the capabilities of other education initiatives by covering holistic skills necessary to build successful technical careers, such as critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and creativity.

Since its launch last year, this education initiative has already reached more than 400,000 individuals with 380,000 completed courses.

