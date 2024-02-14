Watch Now
AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

We're talking to Dr. Ronald Razmi, co-founder and managing director at Zoi Capital, about his new book -- ‘AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - A Guide for Users, Buyers, Builders, and Investors.’
You can purchase the book now on Amazon.com.

Dr. Razmi has a distinguished career that blends his medical expertise with technological innovation. Originally a cardiologist, Dr. Razmi was a trailblazer in using MRI technology for cardiac care. His transition into the AI field is driven by a desire to infuse his medical knowledge into technological advancements.

At Zoi Capital, he plays a pivotal role in transforming the industry by developing AI solutions that are grounded in real-world expertise and address genuine needs. His forthcoming book, AI Doctor: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, is a testament to his commitment to this field.

Additionally, his extensive contributions to digital health are evident through numerous publications in esteemed scientific journals and his active participation as a speaker and writer in the digital health arena.

