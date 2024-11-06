Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

After Helene & Milton: How Clearwater is Coming Back Brighter & More Beautiful

The city of Clearwater is coming back brighter and more beautiful following the recent hurricanes. With the latest on one of America's favorite beaches, we're welcoming councilmember Lina Teixeira and Mayor Bruce Rector.
Posted

The city of Clearwater is coming back brighter and more beautiful following the recent hurricanes. With the latest on one of America's favorite beaches, we're welcoming councilmember Lina Teixeira and Mayor Bruce Rector.

They also break down a few fun events coming up:

  • Patriot Fest 2024
    • November 9 from 10am - 2pm
    • Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756
  • Aqua Lanterns at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
    • Wednesday through Sunday evenings, now through December 30
    • Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767

For more information, visit MyClearwater.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com