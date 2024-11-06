After Helene & Milton: How Clearwater is Coming Back Brighter & More Beautiful

The city of Clearwater is coming back brighter and more beautiful following the recent hurricanes. With the latest on one of America's favorite beaches, we're welcoming councilmember Lina Teixeira and Mayor Bruce Rector.

They also break down a few fun events coming up:



Patriot Fest 2024

November 9 from 10am - 2pm Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756

Aqua Lanterns at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Wednesday through Sunday evenings, now through December 30 Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767



For more information, visit MyClearwater.com.