Advice for Those Turning 65 To Prepare To Be Eligible for Medicare

Turning 65 is significant for many reasons, but perhaps most importantly because it marks the beginning of a new healthcare journey – with Medicare.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 02, 2024
America is getting older. In fact, more than four million people in the U.S. will celebrate their 65th birthday this year alone. Turning 65 is significant for many reasons, but perhaps most importantly because it marks the beginning of a new healthcare journey – with Medicare.

Experts say planning before you are eligible, you can make a positive impact on your health for years to come.

Dr. Jennifer Taylor, Senior Medical Director at Humana, explains and shares the key steps for “Younger Seniors” to explore.

For more information, visit Humana.com & Medicare.gov.

