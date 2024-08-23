Actor & Comedian Marlon Wayans Performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall Sept. 27

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is coming to Tampa Bay next month! He'll be at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, September 27 at 8pm.

This show is recommended for mature audiences.

Tickets are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting RuthEckerdHall.com and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office and $1-billion in global box office.

As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend.

Wayans can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Curse Of Bridge Hollow which he produced and stars in. The film debuted at #1 on the platform. He recently wrapped production on Ben Affleck’s Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Wayans gained rave reviews for his guest star role as Lou in BEL-AIR'S finale episode.