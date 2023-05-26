Watch Now
'Acoustic Guitarist of the Year' Christie Lenée Performing in Gulfport Tonight

Tampa Native &amp; award-winning Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Christie Lenée is performing in Gulfport today, May 26!
Posted at 9:18 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 09:18:33-04

She's been named "Acoustic Guitarist of the Year" and she's getting ready to perform once again in her hometown area of Tampa Bay!

Singer/songwriter Christie Lenée is performing tonight at the Catherine A Hickman Theater in Gulfport. The show kicks off at 7 p.m., all benefiting the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund.

The senior center in Gulfport is raising funds for a new building. The current one is outdated and space is very limited for the extensive programs that serve over 800 participants on a daily basis.

Christie Lenée joined us in our studio to give us a sneak peak at what you can expect at tonight's show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.com.

