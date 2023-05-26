'Acoustic Guitarist of the Year' Christie Lenée Performing in Gulfport Tonight

She's been named "Acoustic Guitarist of the Year" and she's getting ready to perform once again in her hometown area of Tampa Bay!

Singer/songwriter Christie Lenée is performing tonight at the Catherine A Hickman Theater in Gulfport. The show kicks off at 7 p.m., all benefiting the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund.

The senior center in Gulfport is raising funds for a new building. The current one is outdated and space is very limited for the extensive programs that serve over 800 participants on a daily basis.

Christie Lenée joined us in our studio to give us a sneak peak at what you can expect at tonight's show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.com.