Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

ABC's Will Trent is Back for Season Two: We're Talking to Star Erika Christensen

Special agent Will Trent is back for season two of ABC's hit crime drama. We're talking with star of the series Erika Christensen about the new season.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 08:27:45-05

Special agent Will Trent is back for season two of ABC's hit crime drama. We're talking with star of the series Erika Christensen about the new season.

Will Trent Season two Premieres Tuesday, February 20th at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com