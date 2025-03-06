A Weekend of Fun & Philanthropy: Junior League of St. Petersburg's Blackjacks & Birdies

The Junior League of St. Petersburg is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

The organization's Blackjacks & Birdies Weekend is coming up! It helps them raise crucial funds to expand resources for school-age children in the areas of literacy, health, and nutrition.

It runs March 28 & 29. March 28 is a Casino Night at the St. Pete Yacht Club and March 29 is a golf tournament at Bayou Club.

For more information, visit StPetersburg.JL.org.