A fully immersive shrimp-themed art installation is now on display at Fairgrounds St. Pete! It's called Shrimpfinity by MILAGROS Collective.

It features intricate handpainted designs, projected animations, and a six-foot-tall shrimp, all set to an original soundtrack. It's a surreal world that’s been “shrimpified” in a memorable and visually striking juxtaposition of larger-than-life shrimp sculptures.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fairgrounds.art.