‘A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure’ on Stage at freeFall Theatre Now - December 15

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure is on stage at freeFall Theatre now through December 15.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king’s stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail, and intrigue.

With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen.

Five actors play over 40 roles in this adventure that has more danger, more laughter, more romance, and more mystery than freeFall's smash hit production of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com or call 727-498-5205. Use code MYSTERY to get $10 off tickets