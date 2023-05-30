A New Path to Higher Education Begins on YouTube!

One of the many things that makes learning on YouTube so special is how much users love to do it! Every day, people around the world choose to spend time on the platform learning to improve their lives. Now, they want to empower learners even further by providing a direct path to formal education.

YouTube has partnered with Arizona State University (ASU) and Crash Course to create Study Hall. It’s a new approach that demystifies the college process while creating an affordable and accessible on-ramp to earning college credit. Post-secondary education drives economic and social mobility in powerful ways, yet the path to higher education can be riddled with barriers, including high cost and accessibility. YouTube is hoping to change that with Study Hall.

There are four “College Foundations” courses that offer eligibility for transfer credit. This suite encompasses the most common first-year college courses at many higher-education institutions: English Composition, College Math, US History, and Human Communication.

Developed and taught by the same faculty who conduct research and teach students on ASU's campuses, the lessons combine ASU's academic excellence with Crash Courses' compelling storytelling — all on YouTube's wide-reaching platform.

The additional Study Hall series, “How to College,” includes videos that help learners navigate the complex college admissions process and stay on track once enrolled. Another video series “Fast Guides” gives information and insights into dozens of the most popular college majors, with helpful tips like required classes for each major and the most likely careers associated with those degrees.

For more information, visit GoStudyHall.com.