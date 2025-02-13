2025 Florida State Fair: Delicious & Unique Food Options!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair
We're showing you some of the delicious food offerings at the 2025 Florida State Fair:
Campfire Burger
- It starts with a freshly made bun, layered with a flame-grilled 1/3 lb Angus beef patty. Then, baked beans and a slice of smoky gouda cheese are added, topped off with a hot dog split in half for the perfect finishing touch.
Jolly Rancher Creamsicle
- Cool, creamy, and bursting with fruity flavor. The Jolly Rancher Creamsicle blends tangy slush with smooth vanilla soft serve.
The Southern Comfort Funnel Cake
- A southern twist on a fair classic! Topped with creamy, house-made sausage gravy, this crispy funnel cake delivers down-home comfort in every bite.
Gourmet Chocolate Bacon Cheesecake on a Stick
- New York-style cheesecake on a stick: chocolate-dipped, bacon-crunch coated, with caramel and white chocolate drizzle.
Baked Ziti on a Stick
- Your favorite Italian dish, baked ziti, is now available with a fun fair flare! Rigatoni noodles, homemade marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese on top for an ooey gooey combo! Add a sprinkle of parm, a dash of parsley and enjoy all of this on a stick!
Pierogi Slider
- Potato & Cheese pierogi as the bun, all beef burger, grilled onions, sour cream and chives.
Cotton Candy Tea
- Sweet, refreshing iced tea with a nostalgic hint of cotton candy—fairground fun in every sip!
The 2025 Florida State Fair runs now through February 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.