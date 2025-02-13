2025 Florida State Fair: Delicious & Unique Food Options!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair

We're showing you some of the delicious food offerings at the 2025 Florida State Fair:

Campfire Burger



It starts with a freshly made bun, layered with a flame-grilled 1/3 lb Angus beef patty. Then, baked beans and a slice of smoky gouda cheese are added, topped off with a hot dog split in half for the perfect finishing touch.

Jolly Rancher Creamsicle



Cool, creamy, and bursting with fruity flavor. The Jolly Rancher Creamsicle blends tangy slush with smooth vanilla soft serve.

The Southern Comfort Funnel Cake



A southern twist on a fair classic! Topped with creamy, house-made sausage gravy, this crispy funnel cake delivers down-home comfort in every bite.

Gourmet Chocolate Bacon Cheesecake on a Stick



New York-style cheesecake on a stick: chocolate-dipped, bacon-crunch coated, with caramel and white chocolate drizzle.

Baked Ziti on a Stick



Your favorite Italian dish, baked ziti, is now available with a fun fair flare! Rigatoni noodles, homemade marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese on top for an ooey gooey combo! Add a sprinkle of parm, a dash of parsley and enjoy all of this on a stick!

Pierogi Slider



Potato & Cheese pierogi as the bun, all beef burger, grilled onions, sour cream and chives.

Cotton Candy Tea



Sweet, refreshing iced tea with a nostalgic hint of cotton candy—fairground fun in every sip!

The 2025 Florida State Fair runs now through February 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.