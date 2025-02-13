Watch Now
2025 Florida State Fair: Delicious & Unique Food Options!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair

We're showing you some of the delicious food offerings at the 2025 Florida State Fair:

Campfire Burger

  • It starts with a freshly made bun, layered with a flame-grilled 1/3 lb Angus beef patty. Then, baked beans and a slice of smoky gouda cheese are added, topped off with a hot dog split in half for the perfect finishing touch.

Jolly Rancher Creamsicle

  • Cool, creamy, and bursting with fruity flavor. The Jolly Rancher Creamsicle blends tangy slush with smooth vanilla soft serve.

The Southern Comfort Funnel Cake

  • A southern twist on a fair classic! Topped with creamy, house-made sausage gravy, this crispy funnel cake delivers down-home comfort in every bite.

Gourmet Chocolate Bacon Cheesecake on a Stick

  • New York-style cheesecake on a stick: chocolate-dipped, bacon-crunch coated, with caramel and white chocolate drizzle.

Baked Ziti on a Stick

  • Your favorite Italian dish, baked ziti, is now available with a fun fair flare! Rigatoni noodles, homemade marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese on top for an ooey gooey combo! Add a sprinkle of parm, a dash of parsley and enjoy all of this on a stick!

Pierogi Slider

  • Potato & Cheese pierogi as the bun, all beef burger, grilled onions, sour cream and chives.

Cotton Candy Tea

  • Sweet, refreshing iced tea with a nostalgic hint of cotton candy—fairground fun in every sip!

The 2025 Florida State Fair runs now through February 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

