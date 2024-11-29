Watch Now
2024 Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival

Celebrating Independent Filmmaking
The 11th annual Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival is this weekend and it has grown to become one of the largest underground film festivals in the country with 230 films of all genres from everywhere in the world. And for the first time, TBUFF is at NCG Cinemas Citrus Park Theater, which re-opened recently after being fully renovated from the lobby to the projection booth. TBUFF runs from Thursday through Sunday with many showtimes.

NCG Cinemas Citrus Park Theater, 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa, FL 33625 Dates: 12/5 through 12/8, see schedule page for specific show times, prices vary
tbuff.org

