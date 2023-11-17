2023 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide

Add a bit of to your gift list this holiday season with a little something for everyone from Nintendo Switch – including many Mario-filled adventures like the Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario RPG games, and toys featuring members of the Mushroom Kingdom! And, with many other games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Just Dance 2024 Edition, Disney Illusion Island, and more, there are plenty of other games to experience that the entire family can enjoy.

Plus, this year Nintendo celebrates the holidays with bundles for everyone, including the Nintendo Switch - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that comes with a download code for the racing game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership* , and two Nintendo Switch Lite - Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundles that include a download code for the game, the Nintendo Switch™ Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Bundle (full game download included) exclusively at Walmart, and Nintendo Switch™ Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Bundle (full game download included) exclusively at Target.