19th Annual Taste of South Tampa Happening This Sunday, March 2

The 19th annual Taste of South Tampa is happening on Sunday, March 2!
The 19th annual Taste of South Tampa is happening this weekend!

This is an extraordinary outdoor festival featuring live entertainment, delectable food samplings from local restaurants, a delightful beer garden, and a chance to win exciting prizes.

One of the restaurants that will be there is Taco Dirty! They join us in our kitchen to give a preview of what they'll be serving at the event.

The Taste of South Tampa is happening on Sunday, March 2 from 1-4pm at the Tampa Garden Club. For more information, visit TasteofSouthTampa.com. Use code BLEND20 to get 20% off your ticket!

