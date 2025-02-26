19th Annual Taste of South Tampa Happening This Sunday, March 2

The 19th annual Taste of South Tampa is happening this weekend!

This is an extraordinary outdoor festival featuring live entertainment, delectable food samplings from local restaurants, a delightful beer garden, and a chance to win exciting prizes.

One of the restaurants that will be there is Taco Dirty! They join us in our kitchen to give a preview of what they'll be serving at the event.

The Taste of South Tampa is happening on Sunday, March 2 from 1-4pm at the Tampa Garden Club. For more information, visit TasteofSouthTampa.com. Use code BLEND20 to get 20% off your ticket!