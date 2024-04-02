17th Annual Pinellas Pepper Fest Returns to Pinellas Park April 13 & 14

The 17th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest is going to be the hottest event of the season!

It's all happening Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14 from 10am - 5pm at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park. Both admission and parking are free.

Bring the entire family to this pet and family-friendly event. The festival of flavor explosion includes specialty exhibitors and food trucks that will tantalize your taste buds with special dishes and desserts, fiery sauces, salsas, rubs, and more.

The event will also feature hundreds of samples, from mild to wild, which will set your taste buds on fire in the best way possible.

The live music will sizzle your soul while you explore pepper plants, local arts and crafts, gadgets, and kitchenware.

New this year, the heat is on with the chili pepper-eating contest. Forget everything you thought about competitive eating and wimpy hot dog eating contests. On Saturday, April 13, the first day of the festival, the National League of Fire is bringing nine contestants from across the country for its chili pepper-eating contest. The winner gets the Tampa Belt trophy and a slot in the league’s national championship this summer. Pepper Fest veterans will brave the flames in the legendary hot pepper contests, including Intensity Academy’s Extreme Lolli Lick-A-Thon (the hottest lollypop on Earth!) and the Amateur Jalapeno Eating Contest.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/PinellasPepperFest.