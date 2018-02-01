Vornado Air recalls cribside space heaters due to fire and burn hazards

TAMPA, Fla. -- Vornado Air is recalling its Sunny CS (cribside) nursery space heater because the small home appliance poses both a fire and burn risk.

A broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite.

Vornado Air received five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recall involves SUNNY model EH1-0090 electric space heaters sold for about $100 from October through December 2017 at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby stores and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and Vornado.com.

The recalled heaters will have the numbers 1 and 7 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number (XXX17-XXXXXX) that is printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap.

Consumers who bought the space heater should immediately stop using them and contact Vornado Air for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

Contact Vornado Air toll-free at (844) 202-7978 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; or online at www.vornado.com and click on the recall graphic in the lower right corner of the homepage for more information.