Voluntary recall issued for Winn-Dixie and Southern Home brand ice cream bars

A voluntary recall has been issued for multiple brands of ice cream products.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a recall due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes in some ice cream products.

The Winn-Dixie brand products and UPC codes are for all Win-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi:

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars - 2114021745 (12-count package)

The Southern Home brand products and corresponding UPC codes are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar - 6078801142 (12 count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar - 60788001147 (12 count package)

The products should be thrown away or returned for a full refund.