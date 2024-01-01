When to buy travel insurance, how much and what to know before you purchase a policy

Extreme weather knocked out travel in the west and created a domino effect as the system rolled east after Christmas. Flight cancellations and delays wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans for thousands.

Experts at Insure My Trip predict a flood of travel insurance claims in January. Most of them will likely relate to trip cancellations and delays.

Airlines must reimburse passengers for lost luggage and cancellations but not necessarily delays. Travel insurance agent Kathy Kimmel recommends coverage for delays that can cost passengers large expenses.

“If you’re delayed for six or more hours, for instance, they can reimburse you anywhere from $150 to $500 a day and then $1,500, $2,500," Kimmel said. "This is all per traveler for accommodations, meals, telephone calls, and local travel until you can travel again."



Depending on the trip, you may not need a comprehensive policy. Pick and choose what's important to you, such as cancellation for any reason or medical coverage in case you get sick or injured on the trip.

What about cost? Depending on the amount of trip insurance you need, expect to pay anywhere from five to 10% of the total trip. So if you're going on a $2,000 vacation, we're talking 100 to 200 dollars for coverage.

Only buy what you need. If you are seeking medical coverage, check with your healthcare provider first. They may have some coverage outside the country, and you may already have certain protections through your credit cards.

You might not need much or any insurance if you booked refundable airfare and hotels.

Before going with any travel insurer, take the time to check customer reviews. See if others are complaining about their claim process.