Spirit Airlines grounded thousands of flights leaving some travelers fighting for a refund

PINELLAS COUNTY — Federal law mandates that airlines are supposed to offer a refund option to ticket holders if the airline cancels a flight. But Jack and Sue Anderson say that did not happen in their case.

The couple booked a trip to Nashville in July, flying out of Tampa. They purchased two $400 tickets for their planned October getaway. Jack says Spirit notified him around August 1 that the flights were canceled and would not be rescheduled.

WFTS Anderson couple

The couple says the airline offered them a credit but they couldn’t use it to get to Nashville.

“They basically said there are no more flights from Tampa to Nashville,” Jack said, showing ABC Action News an online chat with a Spirit Airlines rep who twice denied his refund request.

“I was at my wit's end. I wasn't thinking we were ever going to get that money back,” Jack said.

So the couple made a call for action. Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway jumped in to help and asked the airline why it denied the Andersons a refund.

Jack says Spirit emailed him two days later saying, “I do qualify for a refund since it was not my fault.” Less than a week later the credit appeared on the Anderson's American Express card.

If you’re dealing with a similar issue, file a dispute with your credit card. You can also file a complaint with the Department of Transportation.