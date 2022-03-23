Neighbors help elderly veteran take on home warranty mess

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The importance of watching out for your neighbors was demonstrated when a Pinellas County couple made a call for action to Jackie Callaway when an elderly veteran needed help with a consumer issue.

When Whitey Rossner’s fridge died last August, neighbor Michael O’Brien said he wanted to help the 80-year-old veteran. O'Brien, who has been friends with Rossner for nearly 30 years, contacted Rossner’s home warranty company.

Multiple calls led to at least two failed repair visits and, O’Brien said, parts that never arrived. This went on for a month before Cinch Home Services offered Rossner $1,600 he could use to purchase a new refrigerator.

Rossner received the offer in an email last September. In the meantime, he bought a mini-fridge and made daily trips to the O’Brien home where he stored his frozen food in their freezer.

“It was difficult for him because he would have to walk back and forth every day,” O’Brien said.

Rossner waited five months for the money from the warranty company to arrive, but O’Brien said the company repeatedly told him that a check had been sent.

Finally, O’Brien’s wife Eileen made a call to ABC Action News.

Cinch Home Warranty didn’t respond to the Feb. 2 email reporter Jackie Callaway sent, but the postmark on the envelope Rossner received containing his $1,600 check showed it was mailed out the next day.

