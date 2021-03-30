NASCAR fan wants refund from online ticket seller who canceled tickets for Daytona 500

TAMPA, Fla. — A NASCAR fan wants a refund from an online ticket seller that canceled her tickets for the Daytona 500 even though the race ran as scheduled.

Jeanne Weigand says her boyfriend Butch loves NASCAR.

When Weigand heard the Daytona 500 would run in February, she purchased two race tickets as an early Valentine's Day gift.

"I bought the tickets, got the confirmation and was all excited," she said.

Weigand thought she'd purchased the tickets from the Daytona Speedway website. Instead, she paid a third-party vendor, TicketsonSale.com, $469.

Days later, Weigand says the third-party ticket seller sent an email notifying her the event was canceled. But the NASCAR fan says the speedway told her the race would run as scheduled.

"I called Daytona, and I said the race has been canceled? I didn't hear anything and she said no," Weigand recalled.

Instead of a refund for the canceled tickets, the vendor offered a 120% credit toward a future purchase.

"But I didn't get anything. I don't want 120% of nothing," she said.

In the last year, consumers filed 249 complaints with the Better Business Bureau against TicketsonSale.com. The BBB gives the site an "F" rating.

Steve Bernas, president of the BBB in Chicago, says ticket buyers need to research the seller before it's too late.

"You need to protect yourself and become educated before doing business with a company," he said.

Weigand filed a dispute with her credit card company, but it wasn't until we contacted her cardholder with information on the ticket seller that they credited her account the amount she paid.

"Thanks to you, I was able to get my money back, which I'm grateful and I feel vindicated," Weigand said.

ABC Action News called and emailed TicketsonSale.com several times over the past month but has yet to hear back.

There are several ways you can background third-party ticket sellers. Check with the Attorney General's Office, the Better Business Bureau and online reviews on Google.