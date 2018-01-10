Homeowner Bob Thompson switched to Dish network to save money. But then the Dish installer ran into trouble. He was in the attic working on the connection when Thompson says the unexpected happened.

The Dish tech fell through Thompson’s ceiling into his dining area and was just hanging there. The accident left a large hole.

Thompson says he called Dish on a daily basis for two weeks but the only return calls came from customer service representatives asking if he would like the install finished.

After hearing Thompson’s story and looking at pictures of the hole in his ceiling we reached out to Dish’s corporate offices. Thompson says that’s when the company contacted him and requested repair estimates.

It took some back and forth but Dish finally paid the Thompsons about $2,200 to cover the cost of repairs.

Now the Thompsons are starting the new year without the eyesore they’ve lived with for the last two months.

Dish did not address the accident in the email but told us: “We were able to contact the customer today and resolve the ceiling work issue to their satisfaction. Thanks again for reaching out so that we could be sure the customer is taken care of.”