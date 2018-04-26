Spring cleaning hacks: Try this alternative to glass cleaner and save some money

Dish soap can be a great alternative

James Tully
8:57 AM, Apr 26, 2018
9:54 AM, Apr 26, 2018

Doing some spring cleaning? We don't want you wasting your time and money this year.

Need to polish glass, or clean your windows? Instead of glass cleaner, try dish soap. Anything with a grease cutting formula will be effective. In this case, a little goes a long way.  Mix a teaspoon with water into an empty spray bottle. Use a rag or newspaper, (not a paper towel) and go to work on any glass that's in your home.

You'll save a few dollars by taking glass cleaner off your shopping list.

Another tip, use a dryer sheet after it's gone through a drying cycle to remove dust on your TV screens.

