Spring cleaning hacks: Try this alternative to glass cleaner and save some money

Need to polish glass, or clean your windows? Instead of glass cleaner, try dish soap. Anything with a grease cutting formula will be effective. In this case, a little goes a long way. Mix a teaspoon with water into an empty spray bottle. Use a rag or newspaper, (not a paper towel) and go to work on any glass that's in your home.
You'll save a few dollars by taking glass cleaner off your shopping list.
Another tip, use a dryer sheet after it's gone through a drying cycle to remove dust on your TV screens.