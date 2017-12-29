Rocky Mountain Bicyles recall mountain bikes due to crash hazard

Rocky Mountain Bicycles is recalling their mountain bikes due to a crash hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the brake cable housing on the mountain bikes was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

The recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles.

The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors.

The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles.

Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube.

The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube.

The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.

The recalled bicycles were sold at Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact an authorized Rocky Mountain dealer for a free inspection and free repair.

Rocky Mountain can be contacted at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com or on their website and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.