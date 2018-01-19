Ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

Cafe Spice GCT Inc. is recalling about 289 pounds of chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The ready-to-eat chicken salads were produced on Jan. 12.

The product impacted is a 15-oz. clamshell container labeled "southwest-style chicken wrap" but containing southwest-style chicken salad products with a best by date of Jan. 20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-34641” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.           

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the chicken salads.

