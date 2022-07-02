Watch Now
Onions sold at Publix recalled over listeria risk

FDA
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 10:39:44-04

Little Bear brand Vidalia onions sold at Publix are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The onions were sold June 22-24 in the produce section of Publix stores in Florida and Georgia, according to the FDA.

RELATED: CDC investigating listeria outbreak with a possible tie to Florida

No other onions are involved in the recall.

The FDA said there have been no illnesses or adverse events reported. The recall comes after internal testing detected listeria on a song pack line, the FDA said.

The company said it cleans and sanitizes its pack lines regularly and is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

June 30, 2022, A&M Farms’Firm-Initiated Recall of Whole Vidalia OnionsAvailable to Consumers at Two Retail Chains in Five States June 22-24

Product description

Brand on PLU

sticker

PLU no. on sticker or Lot# on bagDates available for sale in storesRetailers
Vidalia sweet onions sold by the poundLittle BearPLU 4159Sold in stores June 23 and 24Sold at Wegman’sRochester, NY- area stores, two- Pennsylvania locations,Massachusetts StoresExternal Link Disclaimer
Vidalia sweet onions sold by the poundLittle BearPLU 4159Sold in stores June 22-24Sold at Publix stores in Florida and in the following South Georgia counties: Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee and
Walton.
6 lb. bagged Vidalia sweet onionsWhy FFA MattersLot#CHW032A UPC026303610067Shipped to DC on June 21Shipped to Sam’s Club’s distribution center in North Carolina. According to Sam’s, all recalled onions were destroyed and unavailable for
sale to consumers.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms. We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions,” said Aries Haygood, co-owner of A&M Farms. “We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be disposed and may return to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s information desk at 1-912-585-2058, M-F, 8 am – 4 pm EDT.

Click here for more information.

