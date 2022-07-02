Onions sold at Publix recalled over listeria risk

Little Bear brand Vidalia onions sold at Publix are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The onions were sold June 22-24 in the produce section of Publix stores in Florida and Georgia, according to the FDA.

No other onions are involved in the recall.

The FDA said there have been no illnesses or adverse events reported. The recall comes after internal testing detected listeria on a song pack line, the FDA said.

The company said it cleans and sanitizes its pack lines regularly and is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

A&M Farms'Firm-Initiated Recall of Whole Vidalia OnionsAvailable to Consumers at Two Retail Chains in Five States June 22-24

Product description Brand on PLU sticker PLU no. on sticker or Lot# on bag Dates available for sale in stores Retailers Vidalia sweet onions sold by the pound Little Bear PLU 4159 Sold in stores June 23 and 24 Sold at Wegman’sRochester, NY- area stores, two- Pennsylvania locations,Massachusetts StoresExternal Link Disclaimer Vidalia sweet onions sold by the pound Little Bear PLU 4159 Sold in stores June 22-24 Sold at Publix stores in Florida and in the following South Georgia counties: Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee and

Walton. 6 lb. bagged Vidalia sweet onions Why FFA Matters Lot#CHW032A UPC026303610067 Shipped to DC on June 21 Shipped to Sam’s Club’s distribution center in North Carolina. According to Sam’s, all recalled onions were destroyed and unavailable for

sale to consumers.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms. We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions,” said Aries Haygood, co-owner of A&M Farms. “We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be disposed and may return to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s information desk at 1-912-585-2058, M-F, 8 am – 4 pm EDT.

