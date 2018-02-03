Infant bodysuits recalled due to choking hazard

An infant bodysuit has been recalled nationwide due to the snaps detaching from the garment.

Alstyle infant bodysuits were sold at wholesale and screen printers nationwide and online at www.alstyle.com from August 2015 to September 2017. The onesie was sold in white, black blue, and pink.

The bodysuit was recalled after one report of snaps detaching from the bodysuit. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to stop using the bodysuit and contact Alstyle for instructions on returning the recalled bodysuit.

Alstyle toll-free at 877-562-1499 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.alstyle.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.