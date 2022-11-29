Green Sprouts recalls more than 10K toddler bottles, cups due to risk of lead poisoning

Green Sprouts is recalling more than 10,000 toddler stainless-steel bottles and cups due to the risk of lead poisoning.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the base of the recalled bottles and cups can break which then exposes a solder dot that contains lead.

"Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects."

The recalled 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles were sold nationwide at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores and online at amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19.

The recall includes the following double-walled stainless steel bottles and cups sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors:

Size Description Tracking Number(s) 6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

If you have these bottles or cups in your home, you're asked to immediately throw them away and contact Green Sprouts for a full refund at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, through email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com or online at greensproutsbaby.com/pages/recall.