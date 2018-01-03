Frozen biscuits recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

WFTS Webteam
10:36 PM, Jan 2, 2018
T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling several frozen biscuit products due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the FDA website, the recalled products were distributed in 12 states, including Florida. 

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items, but consumers are still being urged to not consume these products.

The recall applies to all “Best By” dates of the following specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below:

Item # 
Full UPC

Description

Count per pkg

0788002640

SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

1116103754

SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

1116103755

SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

1122503092

VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

1122508421

VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

3582604815

FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3680004683

FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

3680007549

FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3825911726

SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

3825911892

SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

4129075433

PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

4129075434

PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

4164300718

LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

4164300719

LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

5193333968

PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct

7145220434

MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

7229200025

MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8685402591

LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct

8685404014

LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

8685404894

LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

20 ct

8826703140

SOUTHERN  HOME SOUTHERN STYLE  BISCUITS

12 ct

8826703141

SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct

8826703152

SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

According to T. Marzetti Co., the recall does not include any other items produced by them or other items under the brands listed above.

Consumers should destroy or return any of the purchased recalls products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact T. Marzetti Co. at 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

