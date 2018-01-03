Frozen biscuits recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling several frozen biscuit products due to possible listeria contamination.
According to the FDA website, the recalled products were distributed in 12 states, including Florida.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items, but consumers are still being urged to not consume these products.
The recall applies to all “Best By” dates of the following specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below:
Item #
Full UPC
Description
Count per pkg
0788002640
SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
1116103754
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
1116103755
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
1122503092
VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
1122508421
VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
3582604815
FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3680004683
FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
3680007549
FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3825911726
SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
3825911892
SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
4129075433
PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
4129075434
PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
4164300718
LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
4164300719
LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
5193333968
PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
20 ct
7145220434
MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
7229200025
MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8685402591
LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8685404014
LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
8685404894
LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
20 ct
8826703140
SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
12 ct
8826703141
SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
20 ct
8826703152
SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
12 ct
According to T. Marzetti Co., the recall does not include any other items produced by them or other items under the brands listed above.
Consumers should destroy or return any of the purchased recalls products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact T. Marzetti Co. at 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.