Frozen biscuits recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling several frozen biscuit products due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the FDA website, the recalled products were distributed in 12 states, including Florida.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items, but consumers are still being urged to not consume these products.

The recall applies to all “Best By” dates of the following specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below:

Item #

Full UPC Description Count per pkg 0788002640 SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1116103754 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 1116103755 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 1122503092 VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1122508421 VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 3582604815 FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3680004683 FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 3680007549 FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911726 SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911892 SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075433 PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075434 PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300718 LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300719 LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 5193333968 PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 7145220434 MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 7229200025 MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685402591 LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404014 LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404894 LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 20 ct 8826703140 SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8826703141 SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 8826703152 SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

According to T. Marzetti Co., the recall does not include any other items produced by them or other items under the brands listed above.

Consumers should destroy or return any of the purchased recalls products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact T. Marzetti Co. at 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.