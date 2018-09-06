FORD RECALL: 2 million trucks recalled for seat belt issue that could cause fire

Mostly Cloudy
Ford is recalling about 2 million pickup trucks due to an issue with seat belts that could cause a fire.
The call covers 2015-2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab Trucks.
According to Ford, the seat belts pretensioners spark when deployed. A pretensioner is the device that locks the seat belt in place in the event of a crash or a short stop.
Ford says the sparks caused by the pretensioners could catch fire when coupled with gas exhaust.
So far, Ford says there have been 17 reports of smoke or fire caused by the issue, but no accidents or injuries have occurred.
Affected vehicles include:
Ford will make the necessary changes to the trucks at no cost to customers.
Read Ford's full press release on the recall here.