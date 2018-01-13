Coldwater Creek snow globes recalled due to fire hazard

Coldwater Creek snow globes are being recalled nationwide due to a fire hazard caused by light refraction through the globes that can singe or melt items in contact with or in the immediate proximity.

According to Coldwater Direct LLC, they have received one incident report that damaged nearby property, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves two Coldwater Creek snow globes:

Reindeer snow globe: Has two white reindeer inside and a brown and cream base with a wind-up key at the bottom

Style 13826

Model number XC7484



Vintage Charm snow globe: Has a silver snowman inside and a silver base

Style 13660 (The ninth through fourteenth digits printed on the price label)

Model number 3WGL120



According to the CPSC website, the Grasslands Road logo and style number appear on separate labels located on the underside of the globes. The style number is the ninth through fourteenth digits printed on the price label. The model number is printed on the product packaging.

The recalled globes have been sold at Coldwater Creek stores nationwide, Coldwater Creek catalog and online at www.coldwatercreek.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow globes and contact Coldwater Creek toll-free at 888-678-5576 or via email at customerservice@coldwaterdirect.com to return the product, free of cost, for a full refund.