We're taking action for you this week to help you cut costs on cleaning supplies. Good jewelry polish can be in excess of $10 for an 8 ounce container.

Save that money, and try using toothpaste instead of jewelry polish. We recommend using regular toothpaste and a soft brush or rag. Use a quarter size amount, coat the surface are you want to polish. Use an up and down motion, not a circular one to get the best results. Wipe clean and your jewelry should appear cleaner.

The same can be done with silverware, wipe clean with a damp cloth.