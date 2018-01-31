How to improve your home's value & sell faster without spending a lot of money

Are you trying to sell your home? You can improve the home's value with a few simple steps and without your wallet taking a hit.

ABC Action News met with Dwell Home Staging, and they shared some simple tips to make your home appear more attractive to a potential buyer.

Two of the easiest and most impactful things you can do are decluttering and depersonalizing. Put away toys, any signs of a pet, and personal pictures.

If your home has not been painted in the last 2 years, consider painting your walls neutral colors, like beige, grays, even light blues.

"If you have accent walls in reds or bright yellows or bright pinks in your little girls room you need to neutralize that so we can appeal to a wide range of buyers," said Kristy Craig Anderson of Dwell Home Staging.

Kristy added you have a strong chance to make your money back on what you spend on painting supplies because of how much more appealing buyers will find neutral colored walls.

She also expressed how much of a difference small upgrades can make in your home.

Upgrading your kitchen faucet for under $100, along with painting kitchen cabinets white or gray can attract more potential buyers.

Also, upgrading outdated light fixtures throughout the home is an inexpensive way to modernize.

Biggest takeaway, small investments spent on upgrades can help you later.

“So your typical return on investment for home staging is 6-8 percent, so that means for every one dollar you spend on home staging you’re typically getting 6-8 dollars in return."

Staging your home successfully means you allow potential buyers to really picture themselves living there. That means getting rid of any personal photos and clutter, and choosing items that appeal to a wide range of people.