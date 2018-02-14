Dirty Dining: Caddy's on Central temporarily shut down two times in one month for rodents

We met Ariel Williams right outside 'Caddy's On Central' at 217 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg and found out quickly, she's a fan of the place.

"How was the food?" asked ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan.

"It was good. I had a salad the last time I went. It was really good. I like it," Ariel said.

But Ariel had no idea the restaurant was forced to close not once but twice in December because of rodents.

"That makes me not want to go at all, to hear that they have rodents," Ariel said.

On December 7, state inspectors saw over 95 rodent droppings near the cook's line, soda fountain machine and other parts of the kitchen, shutting down Caddy's for 26-hours.

Then just two weeks later on December 26, Caddy's was forced to close again for 23 hours after more than 70 rodent droppings were spotted.

This after inspectors warned the restaurant about their rodent problem six months before that in June.

"Yeah that's alarming, especially seeing all the dates," Ariel admitted.

So we walked inside Caddy's to get some answers and met General Manager Dennis Clarke.

Clarke said he's worked there for about a year.

"Did you know that there was that bad of a rodent problem?" Ryan asked.

"No comment on anything right now. You can talk to our owners. They can get ahold of you," Clarke said.

"Oh really?" Ryan asked.

"They'll be the ones who make any statements as far as this is concerned," Clarke explained.

But the restaurant had other issues too with the state serving up three stop sales over the last few weeks due to food that could make you sick.

In early December, 20 pounds of ice used for drinks had to be tossed out because the ice bin was soiled with hair and plastic containers were stored on top of the ice.

Also whipped cream had to be destroyed for being two weeks old.

Then later that month, five pounds of expired fish spread and two pounds of old coconut rice all had to be thrown out.

Then in January, a third stop sale of 40 mozzarella sticks, 25 filets of raw haddock, two pounds of raw Mahi and two pounds of cut tomatoes were issued because all of those items were at dangerous temperatures.

"What about the temperature violations?" Ryan asked Clarke.

"I'm not speaking on anything," Clarke said.

And despite 135 violations documented in just seven months from June of 2017 to January of 2018, Clarke still had no comment.

"You can't say anything?" Ryan asked.

"No," he responded.

"Were you aware of the conditions?" Ryan further pressed him.

"No comment," he said.

And Ariel is still not sure about returning.

"Would you go back?" Ryan asked.

"If I knew it was ok," she responded.

Caddy's on Central Statement: