USF doctors working to develop personalized yogurt to help balance bacteria in patients' gut

TAMPA, Fla. — Doctors at the University of South Florida Center for Microbiome Research are focused on gut microbiome.

A microbiome is the collection of microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, and viruses that live in a particular environment. Researchers at the USF center are studying gut microbiome.

Dr. Hariom Yadav is the Director of the USF Center for Microbiome Research. He told ABC Action News the gut is like the mother to the whole body. Good and bad bacteria live together, and problems occur when the balance is disturbed, for example, when there is not enough good bacteria, and the bad ones overgrow.

To help balance the bacteria in someone’s body, Dr. Hariom Yadav says researchers at the USF Center for Microbiome Research are working to make personalized yogurt explicitly designed to help each patient.

“If someone is lacking some good bugs, we can formulate them in the form of the yogurt or probiotic and then regenerate back, and get it back to bring that balance back,” explained Dr. Yadav.

They are in the study phase and getting ready to start the clinical trial.

They are also studying the gut-brain connection in terms of cognitive function and the risk of dementia.

You can learn more about information about the research and the USF Center for Microbiome Researchhere.