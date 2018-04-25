31 more people infected in E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

In the past week, 31 more people have fallen ill in a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The growing number of people who have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli is currently at 84. The CDC says that the outbreak has spread to 19 states.

Out of the 84 infected, 42 people have been hospitalized, including nine people who have developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be life-threatening. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC is advising consumers to not buy or eat romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region.

This advice includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce.

"If you do not know if the lettuce in a salad mix is romaine, do not eat it," the CDC warns.

Click here to read full report by the CDC.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Producer for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.