Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor, dead at 82

Gambon starred in six "Harry Potter" movies as part of a career that spanned over five decades.
Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor, dead at 82
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Michael Gambon, 'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor, dead at 82
Posted at 8:03 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 08:11:45-04

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023

Report a typo

Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here